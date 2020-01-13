Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $34.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $14,444,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 144,700 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 336.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 658,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 507,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.