Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $598.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $25,900.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $589,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $838,915. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

