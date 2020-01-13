BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 511,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

BKU traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $35.04. 6,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,009. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $223.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $4,502,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 351,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.