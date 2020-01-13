Banyan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the period. Post accounts for 1.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POST traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $108.74. 4,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

