Barclays Increases Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to $32.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE MFC opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,016 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,942,000 after acquiring an additional 775,353 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.