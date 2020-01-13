Barclays Raises Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $65.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

SLF traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.69. 227,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,902. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 28,635,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428,268 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $45,753,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $20,142,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 81.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 923,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,267,000 after buying an additional 415,132 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 485,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,795 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

