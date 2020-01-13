Barrington Research Weighs in on Blucora Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) – Barrington Research raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Blucora in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Blucora’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Blucora stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. Blucora has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Blucora in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

