Bata Price Reaches $0.0306 on Top Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Bata has a total market cap of $154,723.00 and approximately $3,472.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 185.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00616121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009841 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

