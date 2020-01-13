Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAYN. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €79.65 ($92.61).

FRA BAYN traded down €0.63 ($0.73) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €74.73 ($86.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,984 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.46. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

