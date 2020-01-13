Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market cap of $114,940.00 and approximately $350.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00170459 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,259,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,852 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

