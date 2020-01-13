Beam (BEAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.85 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Beam has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00006440 BTC on exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market cap of $29.09 million and $22.85 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.02384028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00182488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00120928 BTC.

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,087,680 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

