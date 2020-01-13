BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0004 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $522,082.00 and $502.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

