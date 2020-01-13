Beaxy (BXY) Tops One Day Volume of $2,611.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $2,611.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.05753389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033887 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00114823 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,221,364 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

