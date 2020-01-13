Bela Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Bela has a total market capitalization of $91,112.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bela has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bela token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00610282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009982 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 86% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Bela

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,219,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,700,397 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

