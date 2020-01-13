Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. 13,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,064. The company has a market cap of $716.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.40. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $12,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci bought 13,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,120.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $147,696.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,891,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 402,825 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 1,831.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 362,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,480,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

