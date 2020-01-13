Bethereum (BETHER) Reaches Market Cap of $266,522.00

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Bethereum has a total market capitalization of $266,522.00 and approximately $13,773.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bethereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bethereum has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.02006992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bethereum Token Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,096,426 tokens. The official website for Bethereum is www.bethereum.com. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bethereum’s official message board is medium.com/bethereum. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bethereum Token Trading

Bethereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

