BigUp (BIGUP) Reaches Market Cap of $1,765.00

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007283 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000403 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

