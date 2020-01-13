Binance USD Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $23.25 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011755 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.87 or 0.05865166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034647 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00119047 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 26,829,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,264,579 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

