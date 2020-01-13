Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $31,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.40.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.