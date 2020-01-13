Bismuth (BIS) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $7,132.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000533 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.