BitCoen (BEN) Market Cap Hits $46,079.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. BitCoen has a market cap of $46,079.00 and $119.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.26 or 0.02548316 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000305 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

