Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.39 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Huobi and Kucoin. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $74.22 million and $4.39 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003600 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001119 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008008 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00052328 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Coinnest, HitBTC, CoinBene, Huobi, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Indodax, Bithumb, BigONE, Kucoin, Exrates, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

