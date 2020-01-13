Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0184

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 40% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $337,063.00 and approximately $751.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bitfinex and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00489133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00088010 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00115934 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000798 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000501 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.