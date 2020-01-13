BitCoin One (BTCONE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $361.00

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $35,794.00 and approximately $361.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

