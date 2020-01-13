Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $190.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00001200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC and Exrates. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $467,389.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,810,324 coins and its circulating supply is 4,780,778 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Nanex, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

