Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 59.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Bitcoin Red has a market capitalization of $43,680.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded 88.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

