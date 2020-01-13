Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $39,212.00 and approximately $1,676.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.52 or 0.02414877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00184683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,295,421 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.