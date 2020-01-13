Bitcore 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,497.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1,497.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, QBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,382.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.01755017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.50 or 0.03339522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00631658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00707207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00067553 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00483843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,038,428 coins and its circulating supply is 17,537,469 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, Bit-Z, Exrates, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

