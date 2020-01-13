BitGreen Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $21,073.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020747 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.65 or 0.02543634 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008144 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,099,672 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

