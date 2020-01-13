BitTorrent 1-Day Volume Tops $90.44 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $66.71 million and $90.44 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Binance. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

