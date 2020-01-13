bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00007601 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a market cap of $1.70 million and $16.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,624,710 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

