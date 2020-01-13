BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,428.96 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,434.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,343.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,239.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $985.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

