BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,190 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,775.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,064,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,633,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

