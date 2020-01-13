BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

IWB stock opened at $180.58 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.47 and a 1 year high of $181.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8356 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

