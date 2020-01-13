BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.