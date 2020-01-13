BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

