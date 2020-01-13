Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 135,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. S&P Equity Research downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $57.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

