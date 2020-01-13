BLAST Market Capitalization Tops $52,147.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $52,147.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

999 (999) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00049604 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004678 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000636 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 106,223,258 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.