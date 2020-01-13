Blocknet Hits Market Cap of $4.40 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00008007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $4.40 million and $6,210.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,455,590 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

