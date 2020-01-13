BlockStamp (BST) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 41.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $41.59 million and $15,599.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00018685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048918 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000634 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004605 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000602 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002199 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,722,728 coins and its circulating supply is 26,179,762 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

