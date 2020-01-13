Bluzelle Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $300,047.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,369,136 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $32.15, $51.55, $7.50 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.