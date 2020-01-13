Bob’s Repair Price Tops $0.0022 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $406,673.00 and $359,903.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $33.94 and $24.68.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $33.94, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

