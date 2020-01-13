BOLT Price Tops $0.0054 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One BOLT token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. BOLT has a market cap of $2.87 million and $851,257.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT's total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,224,970 tokens. BOLT's official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

