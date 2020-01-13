BOOM One Day Volume Reaches $23,276.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One BOOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market cap of $728,739.00 and approximately $23,276.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM's total supply is 972,895,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,743,008 tokens. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

