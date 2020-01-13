BOSAGORA Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.21 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and $154,823.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOSAGORA token can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,840,501 tokens. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io.

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

