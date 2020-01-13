BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $169,259.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,201,829,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,124,755 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

