Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

NYSE NSC opened at $197.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $159.85 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

