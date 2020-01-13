Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

S&P Global stock opened at $288.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $290.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.