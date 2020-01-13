Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 4,125 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 42,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $53.28 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

