Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys New Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $208.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.56 and its 200-day moving average is $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $176.89 and a 52 week high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.